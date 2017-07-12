US Winter Wheat Forecast Improves, Still Below Year Ago

Kansas winter wheat harvest is looking better than it did a few weeks ago.

In late June, the results of hail and heat meant that some farmers were harvesting fewer bushels of winter wheat, a 10 to 70 bushels per acre variance.

Now, the National Agricultural Statistics Service projects an average 47 bushels per acre in Kansas. As the harvest continues, Kansas farmers are expected to cut 6.9 million acres of wheat.

National harvest statistics are down 23 percent from last year.

Kansas produces nearly one-fifth of all the wheat grown in the U.S. About 20,000 Kansas farmers are in wheat production.

--

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW. Follow her on Twitter @Aileen_LeBlanc.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.