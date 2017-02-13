Valentine's Day, A Trip To N. Africa & Birthdays Of Peter Gabriel And Ali Campbell (UB40)

Monday, February 13

Global Village celebrates the birthday of Peter Gabriel with some of his world music-influenced songs along with guest appearances he made with a number of world music artists (including Manu Dibango, Youssou N’Dour, 9Bach, Geoffrey Oryema, and Afro Celt Sound System) and covers of his songs from the Bad Plus, Al DiMeola and Herbie Hancock.

Tuesday, February 14

Hearts and flowers in the Global Village, in celebration of Valentine’s Day, with love songs from around the world from February featured artist Bob Marley & the Wailers, Bebel Gilberto, Richard Thompson and even a little polka love song.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have special Valentine’s Day features tonight).

Wednesday, February 15

Global Village marks the birthday of Ali Campbell of UB40; highlights new music from South African singer Lorraine Klaasen, kora player Dawda Jobareth, and neo-tango group Otros Aires; and continues with more classic tracks from Bob Marley for the February feature.

Thursday, February 16

Global Village journeys to North Africa for music from Mauritanian artists Malouma and Noura Mint Seymali, Nubian artists Alsarah & the Nubatones and the pioneering Ali Hassan Kuban, the new Nile Project release that brings together over a dozen artists from countries and cultures along the Nile River, and Algerian great Maurice el Medioni.

Friday, February 17

New tango and new flamenco styles are featured this time in the Global Village, with music from the Gipsy Kings, Calaita Flamenco Son, and two master accordionists – Astor Piazzolla and Richard Galliano. Plus June Tabor & the Oysterband; a classic from Argentine saxophonist Gato Barbieri; and a modern approach to older Chinese favorites from the Shanghai Restoration Project.