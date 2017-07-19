Volunteers Needed For Wichita 'Day Of Hope' Event Benefiting Students

Hundreds of volunteers are needed in Wichita next month to help distribute free backpacks and shoes to children heading to school this fall.

Organizers are looking for 1200 volunteers to help with the "Day of Hope” event at McAdams Park and Bethel Life Center.

The City of Wichita, churches, health organizations and the humanitarian relief organization Convoy of Hope are part of the collaborative effort.

“I love it when we as a community, as a city come together to serve our city," says Rev. Roosevelt DeShazer, president of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League.

He says about 15,000 people are expected to attend the event, where book bags full of school supplies will be handed out. There will also be free medical screenings, hair cuts and groceries.

“The volunteers will be helping show our guests of honor around making sure they get everything they need," DeShazer says.

Volunteers can register online or the day of the event. The Day of Hope will take place Aug. 5.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.