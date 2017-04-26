Voters Approve Goddard And Clearwater School Bonds

Voters in Goddard and Clearwater voted Tuesday on school bonds that would build storm shelters and improve security in district buildings.

The $52 million bond in Goddard passed with 69 percent of the vote. More than 2500 votes were cast.

That bond will pay for 90 projects throughout the district's 12 schools, nine of which would receive storm shelters. Heating and air conditioning units would be updated, and parking lots improved. Every classroom door in the district would receive intruder prevention locks.

In Clearwater, voters approved a $16 million bond with 52 percent of the vote. It passed by 41 votes with almost 900 ballots cast. That bond will add enhanced security entrances and storm shelters to the district's four schools.

