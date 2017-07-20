WATC Awarded $150K Community Service Block Grant

By 23 minutes ago
  • wikipedia.org

City Council members approved a $150,000 community services block grant this week for the Wichita Area Technical College.

The training will focus on four job industries, assembly mechanic, composite fabrication, computer numerical control operator and IT help desk specialist.

The City of Wichita's Housing and Community Services oversees the grant.

"The expected outcomes of this process is to ensure that we reduce barriers to employment, we give individuals relevant job skills attainment that leads to their ability to earn higher wages," says Housing Director John Hall.

WATC’s President Sheree Utash told the council the grant will help place students in high demand jobs after several weeks of training.

"These programs that we're looking at are anywhere from eight to 16 weeks to an employment level of between 14 and 18 dollars an hour,” Utash says.

Classes start at WATC on August 21.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
Wichita Area Technical College

Related Content

WATC Changes Name, Updates Grove Campus

By Apr 25, 2017
watc.edu

Wichita Area Technical College is changing the name of one of its campuses and adding a GED program to the curriculum.

WATC’s Grove campus near downtown Wichita will now be known as the City Center campus.

The four buildings on campus were recently expanded and renovated. Labs were updated with new equipment.

WATC’s Marketing Director Andy McFayden says there’s growing demand for the General Education Development (GED) certificate program, so it’ll now be offered at City Center.