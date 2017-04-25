WATC Changes Name, Updates Grove Campus

Wichita Area Technical College is changing the name of one of its campuses and adding a GED program to the curriculum.

WATC’s Grove campus near downtown Wichita will now be known as the City Center campus.

The four buildings on campus were recently expanded and renovated. Labs were updated with new equipment.

WATC’s Marketing Director Andy McFayden says there’s growing demand for the General Education Development (GED) certificate program, so it’ll now be offered at City Center.

"We strive to make as many options and have them be easily accessible to our students," McFayden says. "So some students can’t make it on the bus route all the way up north, so it’s an easy place for us to open up an additional location that is very centralized."

The GED certificate program is part of the NexStep Alliance, a collaboration between Goodwill Industries and WATC.

The NexStep Alliance GED program is currently offered at WATC’s main campus at the National Center for Aviation Training on Webb Road.

WATC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new NexStep Alliance location at City Center campus on Tuesday.

The City Center campus offers advanced manufacturing and technical programs for the automotive, IT and aviation industries. It opened in 1965.

WATC has two other campuses and is in the process of opening a new campus in Old Town.

