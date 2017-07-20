Water Main Break in Emporia Prompts Widespread Advisories

A water main break overnight caused most of the city of Emporia to lose water service for several hours Thursday. The break has been repaired, but it will take time for the entire water system to be fully restored.

The loss of pressure also created a contamination hazard. Tap water must be boiled for at least one minute before being used for drinking or food preparation.

Matt Keith, with the Department of Health and Environment, says the boil water advisory affects more than just the city of Emporia.

“While the line break occurred in Emporia, there are lots of surrounding water systems that purchase water from the city of Emporia. There are now 12 public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey County that are impacted,” Keith says.

Keith says workers will be testing the water supply for contamination before lifting the boil water advisory, which could last for several days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the water systems in Lyon and Coffey counties currently under a boil water advisory include:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Emporia, Lyon County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

KDHE says customers should take the following precautions until further notice: