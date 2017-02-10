The Week In News: Party Conventions, Immunizations And The Great Debate That Wasn't

By 2 hours ago

Kansas’ three political parties began the process this week of selecting their candidates for the 4th Congressional District special election (the first in Kansas for a House seat since 1950). State Treasurer Ron Estes was named the Republicans' nominee on the April 11th ballot; Democrats and Libertarians from the district will each meet Saturday. Here’s an explainer on how the nominating conventions work.

 
Credit Peggy Lowe / KCUR

One man—and his two votes—have brought to light one of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s most important, if flawed, tools: the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. In Kobach’s hands, critics says, Crosscheck has evolved into a tool for shoring up claims of voter fraud instead of its original intention of keeping voter rolls accurate.

 

Just when you thought Kansas lawmakers were going to debate a tax and budget plan, they…didn’t.

 
Credit Susie Fagan / Kansas News Service

Medicaid expansion advocates staged a rally at the Statehouse this week, packing a hearing to convince Kansas lawmakers they still have time to act. It was the culmination of a yearlong campaign aimed at building support for Medicaid expansion.

 

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted 3-2 to reinstate the health department’s travel immunization program, reversing course on an earlier decision over whether the county should provide the service.

Tags: 
The Week In News