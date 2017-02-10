The Week In News: Party Conventions, Immunizations And The Great Debate That Wasn't

Kansas’ three political parties began the process this week of selecting their candidates for the 4th Congressional District special election (the first in Kansas for a House seat since 1950). State Treasurer Ron Estes was named the Republicans' nominee on the April 11th ballot; Democrats and Libertarians from the district will each meet Saturday. Here’s an explainer on how the nominating conventions work.

One man—and his two votes—have brought to light one of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s most important, if flawed, tools: the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. In Kobach’s hands, critics says, Crosscheck has evolved into a tool for shoring up claims of voter fraud instead of its original intention of keeping voter rolls accurate.

Just when you thought Kansas lawmakers were going to debate a tax and budget plan, they…didn’t.

Medicaid expansion advocates staged a rally at the Statehouse this week, packing a hearing to convince Kansas lawmakers they still have time to act. It was the culmination of a yearlong campaign aimed at building support for Medicaid expansion.

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted 3-2 to reinstate the health department’s travel immunization program, reversing course on an earlier decision over whether the county should provide the service.