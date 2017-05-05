West Street Exit Ramp For Eastbound Kellogg To Close For Construction

Next week, drivers traveling east on Kellogg in Wichita will need to find another way to turn off the highway instead of the West street exit ramp.

Kansas Department of Transportation’s Tom Hein says the ramp will be closed early Monday, at 7 a.m.

“Our contractors will close the eastbound US 54 exit ramp to West Street in order to rebuild that ramp and it will stay closed for six months," Hein says.

Hein says the closed West Street entrance ramp to eastbound US 54 is currently under construction and is expected to open the week of May 15.