Wichita BOE District 5 Candidates Stress Importance of Technology In Schools

The current Wichita Public Schools Board of Education President is facing one opponent in the race for District 5.

Voters will decide next month if Mike Rodee gets a second term on the board or if challenger Peter Grant takes his place.

The District 5 candidates agree that bringing the latest technology to Wichita schools is important and necessary.

"I believe that we need to bring more and better technology in the classroom, not just in the technology classes, but in every class from English to math to social studies to science," candidate Peter Grant says.

"When my kids were in school, robotics weren’t even part of this education and now it’s a big part," candidate Mike Rodee says. "Nobody heard of cybersecurity five years ago. Those types of programs are needed."

Rodee and Grant also would like to increase student internship opportunities and district partnerships with businesses.

Rodee was first elected in 2012. This is Grant’s second campaign for a Board of Education seat.

Both candidates are longtime residents in Wichita and have children who graduated from Wichita Public Schools.

They spoke at a forum hosted by high school students last week.

