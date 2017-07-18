Wichita City Council Approves $30M West Bank Redevelopment Plan

The City of Wichita is moving forward with a nearly $30 million project to renovate Lawrence Dumont Stadium and make improvements to the area around it.

City council members gave initial approval on Tuesday to a plan outlining the project, much of which will be paid for through Tax Increment Financing. The council set up the TIF district along the west bank of the Arkansas River earlier this year.

Mark Elder, with the city's Office of Economic Development, told council members the plan is to rebuild Lawrence Dumont as a multi-sport complex that can also be used for concerts and festivals.

"Just to create activity year-round in that stadium that's not just focused on baseball games," he said.

The city will issue at least $20 million in bonds to finance the project. The plan includes improvements to streets, parking, sidewalks and green spaces.

