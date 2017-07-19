Wichita City Council To Hold Special Public Meeting Over 2018-19 Budget

The City of Wichita is holding a special meeting Thursday night for the public to learn more about the proposed 2018-19 budget.

The nearly $600 million budget includes funding for the first phase of a recent staffing plan for the Wichita Police Department. It also funds five full-time and six part-time positions at the Advanced Learning Library opening next year, and supports a four-year sustainability plan for the city's transit system.

Mayor Jeff Longwell said this will be the only full evening meeting with the city council. "We think the evening meeting will make it easier for some residents to attend," he said. "The proposed budget is the only item on the agenda that night."

The special budget meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

