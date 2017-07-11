Wichita City Council Sets Hearing For Naftzger Park Reconstruction

The Wichita City Council agreed on Tuesday to set a public hearing to discuss Tax Increment Financing for the reconstruction of Naftzger Park downtown.

Office of Urban Development's Mark Elder told the council the preliminary concept design would change Naftzger Park from a Victorian look to a modern urban park with more use year-round.

According to Elder, the park located at Douglas and St. Francis, is a gateway to Intrust Bank Arena.

He says costs would include demolition, site clearing and infrastructure improvements. Councilwoman Lavonta Williams says the design is still under development.

“By showing this rendering, we’ve had a lot of comments that we’re just throwing out some asphalt and some more cement and calling it a gathering place," Williams says. "This by no means is what the park is going to look like."

Hearings on the park design will be scheduled later this month. A hearing on the finance plan is set for August 15.

