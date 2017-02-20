Wichita City Council To Vote On Whether To Close Nine Municipal Pools

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to vote on the Aquatics Master Plan that could close up to nine pools in the city.

Council members will look at several options and determine whether to renovate some of the pools and close others.

The only pool that would be certain to survive is located in College Hill. The other nine that were constructed over 35 years ago and need infrastructure improvements.

The first option would retain five pools, while the second option would keep the College Hill pool open as the nine others become splash-pad type sites.

Wichita Aquatics Manager Brian Hill has said the water playgrounds would save the city money by reducing the city's cost of water, chemicals and lifeguard staffing.

Some residents have raised concerns about not having neighborhood pools where children can learn to swim.

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

