Wichita City Councilman Hopes For Spot In Congress

By 14 minutes ago

Wichita City Councilman Pete Meitzner is the most recent contender for the 4th Congressional District seat, a position currently held by Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the CIA.

Pete Meitzner currently represents District 2 on the Wichita City Council.
Credit wichita.gov

Meitzner, a Republican, has served on the city council since 2011 and recently started his second four-year term. He says that while on the council he's worked to apply business practices to Wichita's government.

"I'd like to follow the lead, along with the president, about putting some more business applications in the federal government," Meitzner said.

If elected, Meitzner says he would resign his seat on the City Council.

"The way the rules work at the city is the mayor and the remaining council members would vote on a person to complete the balance of my term if I vacate it," he says.

If Rep. Pompeo resigns from his position in Congress, a special election will be held. The district's Republican and Democratic delegations will then hold conventions to elect their nominees. Then, voters in the 4th district will elect a winner.

On Wednesday, Wichita attorney George Bruce formally announced his run for the congressional seat. Several others have also expressed interest in running, including state Treasurer Ron Estes and Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Tiahrt. 

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Pete Meitzner
Wichita City Council
Mike Pompeo
special election
Donald Trump

Related Content

Confirmation Hearing To Begin For CIA Director Nominee Pompeo

By Jan 11, 2017
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo of Wichita is the subject of a Senate hearing scheduled for Thursday. The three-term congressman is looking to be confirmed as the next CIA director.

Pompeo, who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump in November to head the agency. The CIA director reports to the director of National Intelligence.

Wichita Attorney Announces Campaign For 4th Congressional District Seat

By Jan 10, 2017
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

A Wichita attorney and businessman announced Tuesday that he is seeking Kansas’ 4th Congressional district seat if a special election is called.

George Bruce made his campaign announcement flanked by family members and his campaign advisor, Republican former legislator Mark Hutton.

Several Republican Candidates Eying Pompeo's 4th District Seat

By Dec 7, 2016
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

Former Republican Congressman Todd Tiahrt is among several people who have expressed interest in replacing U.S. congressional Rep. Mike Pompeo, who has been appointed as the next CIA director in the Trump administration, pending Senate approval.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill To Change Special Election Process

By Jan 10, 2017
Sedgwickcounty.org

A hearing was held at the Statehouse Tuesday on a proposed bill that would change the timing of a special election to be held in the event of a vacancy in the 4th Congressional District. Now, the Sedgwick County Election Office is anticipating the next steps.