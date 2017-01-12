Wichita City Councilman Hopes For Spot In Congress

Wichita City Councilman Pete Meitzner is the most recent contender for the 4th Congressional District seat, a position currently held by Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the CIA.

Meitzner, a Republican, has served on the city council since 2011 and recently started his second four-year term. He says that while on the council he's worked to apply business practices to Wichita's government.

"I'd like to follow the lead, along with the president, about putting some more business applications in the federal government," Meitzner said.

If elected, Meitzner says he would resign his seat on the City Council.

"The way the rules work at the city is the mayor and the remaining council members would vote on a person to complete the balance of my term if I vacate it," he says.

If Rep. Pompeo resigns from his position in Congress, a special election will be held. The district's Republican and Democratic delegations will then hold conventions to elect their nominees. Then, voters in the 4th district will elect a winner.

On Wednesday, Wichita attorney George Bruce formally announced his run for the congressional seat. Several others have also expressed interest in running, including state Treasurer Ron Estes and Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Tiahrt.

