Wichita District 1 Candidates Working To Improve Voter Turnout

Fresh off Tuesday's primary race, Wichita City Council District 1 candidates Brandon Johnson and Mike Kinard say they plan to work hard to encourage a high voter turnout in November's general election.

More than 35,000 Wichita residents were eligible to vote in the District 1 primary. The unofficial report shows just under 3,000 cast ballots.

To combat low voter turnout, candidate Brandon Johnson, who received 52 percent of the vote, says it's important to have a message that resonates with people.

"They'll have a candidate that is actually running on what they want, that's gonna actually fight for them," Johnson says. "I think that's going to help increase turnout."

Candidate Mike Kinard, who received 22 percent of the vote, says he is planning some events to rally supporters.

"To just kind of get them to see the issues that we’re standing for, which is the vision of our community," Kinard says. "Just make them excited to get them out to vote."

Official voting results will be released Monday after canvassing.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

