Wichita Families Flock To Local Splash Pads To Beat The Heat

As temperatures rise this week parents are taking their children to splash pads in Wichita to cool off.

Illinoisian Liz Dunning is visiting relatives in Wichita. She says she and her two-year-old son Everett came to the nearby Riverside Park's splash pad for one reason: It’s hot.

She says the water playground is a good way to beat the heat and cool off. Plus it’s free.

“We have one up by us, but it’s not as good," she says. "It's always under maintenance or something wrong with it so.”

Splash Pad Locations: ​Buffalo Park ​10201 Hardtner ​10:00am - 10:00pm

​Old Town Plaza ​301 N Mead ​10:00am - 12:00am

​Fairmount Park ​1647 N Yale ​10:00am - 8:00pm

Lincoln Park​ ​1323 S Topeka ​10:00am - 8:00pm

​Osage Park ​2121 W 31st St S ​10:00am - 8:00pm

​Riverside Central Park ​720 Nims ​10:00am - 8:00pm

City of Wichita Public Works maintains the six splash pads twice a day. The largest splash pad is located at Riverside Park in downtown Wichita, and the newest one is out west at Buffalo Park. The splash pads will be in operation until October, weather permitting. The city is in the process of converting all but three city pools into splash pads.

