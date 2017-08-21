Wichita Family Watches Eclipse in Geneva, NE

Hundreds of people from Wichita made the trek up north to watch the eclipse on Monday.

Racine Zackula of Wichita and her family found a spot near a city park in the small town of Geneva, Nebraska.

She says the area filled up quickly with out-of-town visitors.

"We’ve seen license plate tags from all over the surrounding areas: Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas," Zackula says. "One of the things that’s kind of striking to me is that everybody is so nice because it’s like a holiday—it’s a 'science holiday.'”

Geneva is home to about 2200 people. She estimates there were about 500 people in the park.

Zackula says there was a lot traffic heading north on Kansas highways on Monday morning.

"We stopped in Concordia, and one gentleman looked at us and said, 'Going to the eclipse?' and we said, 'Yep!' He said that he has never seen it so busy on a Monday morning in his town. There’s a convenience store in Geneva, NE, and it was packed this morning. We couldn’t even park around it," Zackula says.

The peak of the eclipse occurred shortly after 1 p.m.

Several school districts in the Wichita area provided protective glasses so students and teachers could view the eclipse outside.