Wichita Marks 50th Anniversary Of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa events will take place across the country, including in Wichita, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the week-long observance.

Kwanzaa, which means "first fruit" in Swahili, highlights African and African-American heritage and culture. Founded in 1966, Kwanzaa is celebrated annually from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

A member of the African American Council of Elders will light the first of seven candles representing the principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

"When you look at the principles of Kwanzaa, you understand how if you practice those principles in your life and in your community and within your village then you have a greater sense of communal living," says council member Wakeelah Martinez. "But more importantly I believe that your self-confidence and self-efficacy to resolve your own problems will come forward."

A kuumba, or creativity salad, will be prepared for the event with greens provided by the elders and the community bringing in their favorite toppings.

The Kwanzaa event will be held Monday at Wichita's Urban Preparatory Academy from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Wichita Griots will also present a Kwanzaa concert at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Wichita on Friday, Dec. 30.

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.