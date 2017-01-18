Wichita Nun Hopeful Pompeo Will Maintain Anti-Torture Stance As CIA Director

By 1 minute ago
  • Sister Bernadine Wessel stands outside of U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo's district office in Wichita. She delivered a petition Wednesday regarding statements Pompeo made during his Senate confirmation hearing regarding the use of torture by the CIA.
    Sister Bernadine Wessel stands outside of U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo's district office in Wichita. She delivered a petition Wednesday regarding statements Pompeo made during his Senate confirmation hearing regarding the use of torture by the CIA.
    Nadya Faulx / KMUW

A Wichita nun delivered a petition Wednesday calling on U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo to refrain from using torture if he's confirmed as head of the CIA.

Sister Bernadine Wessel of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ brought the petition -- signed by 4500 Christians from across Kansas -- to Mike Pompeo’s office in east Wichita. The petition outlines a request for Pompeo to follow through on remarks he made during his Senate confirmation hearing last week regarding the use of torture as an interrogation technique. Army regulations already prohibit certain interrogation techniques, such as waterboarding.

Wessel, with Chris Pumpelly of the National Religious Campaign Against Torture, walks toward Pompeo's office to deliver a folder containing a petition and 4500 signatures.
Credit Nadya Faulx / KMUW

When asked by California Senator Diane Feinstein if he would ever comply with a presidential order to reinstate the agency’s use of torture, Pompeo replied, “Senator, absolutely not.” He said he couldn't imagine President-elect Donald Trump making the request.

Sister Bernadine said she and other members of the National Religious Campaign Against Torture want to hold Pompeo accountable.

“We want him to keep his promise," she said. "Words are easy. But to keep those words is not always easy.”

The same petition was also delivered to Pompeo’s office in Washington.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Mike Pompeo

Related Content

Confirmation Hearing To Begin For CIA Director Nominee Pompeo

By Jan 11, 2017
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo of Wichita is the subject of a Senate hearing scheduled for Thursday. The three-term congressman is looking to be confirmed as the next CIA director.

Pompeo, who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump in November to head the agency. The CIA director reports to the director of National Intelligence.

If Pompeo Joins Trump Administration, Special Election Will Fill 4th Congressional District Seat

By Nov 18, 2016
Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

If Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo is confirmed to the post of CIA director in the Trump administration, it will leave his House seat vacant.

Pompeo was recently re-elected to a fourth term in Congress. He beat out three challengers in the general election--Democrat Dan Giroux, independent Miranda Allen and Libertarian Gordon Bakken--and received 61 percent of the vote.

If the 4th Congressional District seat is vacated, it will be filled by a special election, explains Bryan Caskey, elections director with the Kansas secretary of state’s office.