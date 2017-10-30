Wichita Police Investigating Woman’s Death

Wichita Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a pickup truck Sunday morning.

Officer Charley Davidson says the discovery happened in the 1400 block of South Topeka in Wichita.

"We’re still determining all the details of what occurred; where she was at prior to being in that truck and things of that nature," Davidson said in a press briefing. "We’re all still currently investigating that and that’s why we are asking if the community has any information, call us."

Davidson says the man who found the 20-year old woman’s body did not know her.

Newman University temporarily suspended three student-athletes from sports activities in connection with the investigation.

The university says the baseball players live in a house near where the woman's body was found.

The woman was not a Newman University student.

