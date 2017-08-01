Wichita Police Seize Hundreds Of Illegal Gambling Machines

The Wichita Police Department says it executed more than a dozen search warrants and made two arrests last week for crimes related to illegal gambling.

Chief Gordon Ramsay announced Tuesday that police seized 284 gambling machines from businesses during a citywide sweep. He said removing the machines could cut down on crimes in the area overall.

"Crime is location based," he said. "For example, in these 10 involved establishments, hundreds of crimes were reported in the immediate area over the last year."

The department has been conducting an investigation for more than a year in partnership with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett's office.

Bennett stressed that the unregulated gambling machines are illegal under state law.

“The message should be clear. Don’t put these in your businesses and don’t play with these," he said. "If you want to gamble, go to a state regulated or a federal regulated casino.”

He said penalties could include fines or criminal charges.

