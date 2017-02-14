Wichita Police: Two Officers On Leave Pending Investigations

By 12 minutes ago
  • WPD Facebook

The Wichita Police Department is conducting an internal investigation that possibly involves misconduct by department members.

According to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, the case is the result of a criminal investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency.

"Two police officers have been placed on administrative review pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation," he said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Ramsay said he plans to be transparent and keep the media and community informed as the investigation progresses.

He said he was unable to comment further because the investigation is still active.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter, @AbigailKMUW

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
Wichita Police Department

Related Content

Wichita Police, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office To Investigate Each Other When Crimes Occur

By Feb 13, 2017

The Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office plan to work together to investigate charges of officer-involved criminal conduct. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the agencies will investigate each other when members of either department are accused of a crime. So, if a Wichita police officer allegedly commits a crime, the sheriff's office will conduct the investigation and vice versa.

In the past, a criminal complaint would have been assigned to each agency's own investigation department.