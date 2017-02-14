Wichita Police: Two Officers On Leave Pending Investigations

The Wichita Police Department is conducting an internal investigation that possibly involves misconduct by department members.

According to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, the case is the result of a criminal investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency.

"Two police officers have been placed on administrative review pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation," he said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Ramsay said he plans to be transparent and keep the media and community informed as the investigation progresses.

He said he was unable to comment further because the investigation is still active.

