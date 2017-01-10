Wichita Public Schools Seeks Input On Search For Next Superintendent

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools is asking the community for help deciding what characteristics the district's next superintendent should have. Information will be gathered using on online survey developed by the Kansas Association of School Boards.

The six-question survey asks respondents to rank, in order of importance, qualities like approachability and experience with diverse demographics. The survey also asks for written answers on the “top two critical issues the next superintendent must understand" in order to be successful in USD 259.

School Board President Sheril Logan says the results will be used to create a profile that board members will use to craft a job description.

"We will develop our profile and then we will make it available to internal candidates first," Logan said Monday night.

Board members decided to request proposals from professional search firms to aid in the process, should a larger search take place. The cost to hire a firm is between $25,000 and $30,000.

The survey will be open until the end of the day on Thursday, Jan. 19. After that, the Kansas Association of School Boards will compile and summarize the feedback. The district says the survey will take approximately five minutes to complete.

The board will reconvene on Monday, Jan. 23, when a representative from the Council of Great City Schools is expected to help with the next steps in the search process.

