Wichita Rally Promotes Building Relationships Among Religious, Ethnic Communities

A community rally is planned for Sunday evening at Wichita State University to help close what organizers call the “racial divide” in Wichita.

A group called ‘Beyond Tolerance Wichita’ is hosting the event to promote building relationships among different ethnic and religious communities in the city.

Rabbi Michael Davis of Congregation Emanu-El says it’s about bringing people together.

"We operate as 'Islands' and this type of event is meant to be a bridge from one island to another so that we can really reach out to each other and understand each other," Davis says.

The rally will feature a choir and short speeches from city leaders, politicians, law enforcement officers, educators and business leaders.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is the honorary chairperson for the event.

Davis says this is the second rally they’ve held.

“We’ll be handing out our black, white and brown ribbons as we did last year so people can tie the ribbons around trees to demonstrate their commitment to reaching beyond their own community to other ethnic groups, “ he says.

The rally will take place Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Miller Concert Hall inside WSU’s Duerksen Fine Arts Center.

Beyond Tolerance Wichita was founded in 2015 in response to the deadly mass shooting at a South Carolina church.

