Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena Implements New Bag Policy

Big handbags and backpacks are no longer allowed inside Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena.

The venue made the policy change on Monday in an effort to increase the level of safety for patrons and employees.

Arena General Manager AJ Boleski says bags must be within 14-inches long and 14-inches wide or smaller.

"All the bags–we'll be searching, and then no backpacks will be allowed whatsoever. We will allow diaper bags and medical bags, but they will be searched as well."

Boleski says the change in security measures is in line with industry standards.

"[There were] no incidents here that prompted this change," Boleski says. "Again, security has been a fluid thing for us. We are constantly upgrading it and taking a look at what’s going on across the country and the world and in our local markets, and deeming what is best for our facility."

The arena started bag searches in 2013, and added walk-through metal detectors last year.

