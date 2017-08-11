Wichita State Food Locker Expanding To Meet Growing Needs

A 2015 survey found that 1 in 3 Wichita State University students has admitted to skipping a meal because they couldn’t afford to buy food. Now, the school is expanding its free food pantry in order to serve more students.

The Shocker Food Locker moved this week to a more centralized spot in between the two on-campus residence halls.

The WSU Student Government Association, which oversees the food locker, says the new location is a more “understanding and private” environment.

“Students should never feel uncomfortable to get food," said Breck Towner, vice president of the SGA.

The locker is also growing, both in size and in what is available: The locker stocks donated non-perishable food items, and wants to include clothing and hygiene products soon. WSU’s new food service provider, Chartwells, has agreed to help out, and a new refrigeration system means the locker can now carry fresh food donated by Starbucks.

The Shocker Food Locker used to be open only twice a week—now it will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To volunteer or donate to the food locker, contact the WSU Student Government Association.

