Wichita Students Head Back To Schools Facing Uncertain Funding Future

By 51 minutes ago
  • Christopher Sessums / flickr Creative Commons

Today is the first day of school for some Wichita students; USD 259's official first day is Wednesday.

As students return to class, the big question looming over Wichita Public Schools and other districts in Kansas is whether the state’s school funding formula is constitutional.

The school finance lawsuit is still before the Kansas Supreme Court, and the uncertainty stalled USD 259’s work on its annual budget.

Last week, Wichita Public Schools’ CFO Susan Willis presented the proposed $683 million spending plan, which includes more than $20 million in new funds.

“It may not be enough good news to make up for 9 years of budget adjustments and cuts, but it’s a step in the right direction," Willis told Board of Education members.

The board will hold a public hearing and possibly adopt the budget on Aug. 28.

The board is now in negotiations with Wichita’s teachers union over new teacher contracts.

Related Content

5 Themes At The Heart Of Kansas’ School Finance Lawsuit

By Jul 13, 2017
File Photo / Kansas Public Radio

The Gannon v. Kansas lawsuit is in its seventh year. In that time, the case has led to repeated rulings against the state for underfunding schools and responses by lawmakers in the form of appropriations bills.

What’s it all about? Here are five issues central to the battle.

Kansas Supreme Court Justices Hammer State Lawyers With School Funding Questions

By & Jul 18, 2017
Stephen Koranda / Kansas News Service/File photo

This story was updated on Wednesday at 11:42 a.m.

Attorneys for the state and the Legislature faced a barrage of questions from skeptical Kansas Supreme Court justices Tuesday scrutinizing the Legislature’s school finance plan.

For Wichita Schools, It'll Be 'Business As Usual' As Court Considers Funding Law

By Jun 27, 2017
Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

Wichita Public Schools plans to keep its doors open this summer while it awaits the Kansas Supreme Court's ruling on a new school funding plan.