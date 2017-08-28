World Mandolins & Violins, Trinidad Independence Day & New Month/New Music Show

Monday, August 28

Global Village explores some contemporary English and Irish folk artists and recordings – including music from Polka Works, Martin & Eliza Carthy, the Elizabethan Session, the Gloaming, the Imagined Village, and Altan. Plus some traditionally inspired music from Central Europe from Slovakia’s Banda and Hungary’s Marta Sebestyan.

Tuesday, August 29

Global Village highlights world mandolins this time – with influences from Brazilian (Hamilton de Holanda), Western and Arabic classical (Avi Avital) and folk music (Solas, MandolinMan and Runa). Plus August featured artist Poncho Sanchez with Cal Tjader and new music from the Nordic group Sver, and contemporary Brazilian group Forro in the Dark.

Wednesday, August 30

It’s world violins this time in the Global Village – including music from Indian violinist L. Subramaniam, Latin jazz violinist Federico Britos, Swedish fiddle from the group Vasen, and Tunisian oud master Anouar Brahem, from the Souvenance album, his first project with string orchestra. Plus some world jazz sounds from Spanish singer Buika with guitarist Pat Metheny, and Latin jazz star Paquito D’Rivera from his Grammy and Latin Grammy winning album, Song for Maura.

Thursday, August 31

Global Village celebrates Independence Day of Trinidad and Tobago with music from the dual-island nation, including steel drum music from Amoco Renegades and Desperados Steel Orchestra, such early calypsonians as the Tiger, Lord Executor and Wilmoth Houdini, and outspoken contemporary soca artists like David Rudder and Calypso Rose.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also feature music from Trinidad tonight for Independence Day.)

Friday, September 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of new world music releases, and among the highlights this time:

A remarkable new compilation of music from Somali that was saved from the civil war

Chicago Afrobeat Project with legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen

Desert blues from Ramon Goose

The return of salsa great Ruben Blades

New Gullah music from Ranky Tanky

Contemporary Tuvan music from Alash

And the U.S. release of Quadro Nuevo’s project with the Egyptian group Cairo Steps.