Wrapping Up Monk & Dizzy, Kicking Off Cool Jazz Singers & Halloween Hi-Jinks

Monday 10.30.17

Night Train wraps up the October Centennial Birthday feature for Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie with music from both and a special in hour two featuring Monk biographer Robin Kelley. Highlights include a Latin jazz classic and a recent concert release from Dizzy Gillespie, plus music from It’s Monk’s Time and a cover of his classic “Pannonica” from a new album from trombonist Roswell Rudd.

Tuesday 10.31.17

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency for a full evening of music tricks and treats. Some scary sounds in store tonight from Cassandra Wilson, Philly Joe Jones, Bill Frisell, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong and more.

Wednesday 11.1.17

Night Train kicks off the November “Cool Jazz Singers” feature with music from June Christy and features birthday salutes to singer Carmen Lundy, trombonist Conrad Herwig, and pianist and arranger Roger Kellaway. Plus a belated birthday tribute to Illinois Jacquet, who was born on Halloween.

Thursday 11.2.17

Night Train marks birthdays of singer Kurt Elling (with his appearance on the new album, The Passion of Charlie Parker), pianist Frank Kimbrough (with his appearance on the new album from long-time musical partner, bassist Ben Allison), and legendary alto saxophonist Phil Woods (with Thelonious Monk, on a newly released live performance with Bob Lark, and in a archival Piano Jazz special in hour two of the show).