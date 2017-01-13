2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

NPR Music is once again asking unknown bands and musicians all over the country to film themselves performing one song at a desk of their choice. The contest will be sponsored for the third year by Lagunitas Brewing Company, and the winner will play NPR’s famous Tiny Desk in Washington, D.C., before embarking on a U.S. tour that includes appearances at a taping of NPR’s Ask Me Another and at events hosted by NPR Music and Lagunitas, in partnership with Member stations, throughout the country.

Here's all of the who, what, when and whatnot:

Create a new video that shows you playing one song you've written.

Do it the way you'd perform a Tiny Desk concert: at a desk. (Any desk!)

Upload your video to YouTube.

Fill out the entry form after it opens on Jan. 13 and before 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2017.

The winner will:

Play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C.

Appear at a taping of NPR’s Ask Me Another.

Tour the United States with NPR and Lagunitas.

Keep these things in mind:

NPR is looking for undiscovered talent; you can't have a current recording contract.

You must be at least 21 years old and live in the U.S. to enter.

Check the Official Rules for all the requirements. Take this quiz to see if you're eligible.

This year the judging panel will include tastemakers from Member stations -- WXPN’s Talia Schlanger, WFUV’s Rita Houston and KEXP’s Stas THEE Boss -- alongside NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, plus favorite Tiny Desk alumni Miguel, Anthony Hamilton, Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM, Trey Anastasio and BANKS.