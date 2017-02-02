4th District Libertarians Plan Convention To Choose Congressional Candidate

The Libertarian Party in Kansas is gearing up for their convention next week in Wichita to select a candidate to run in the special 4th Congressional District election. The seat was vacated recently after Republican Mike Pompeo was confirmed as the new CIA director of the CIA.

The convention will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Wichita Public Library's Alford Branch, and will be open to any registered Libertarian in the 4th District.

Libertarian Party of Kansas chair Rob Hodgkinson says any attendee can vote -- not just the party officers. (The Republican and Democratic candidates will be selected by district delegates.)

Hodgkinson says there are three Libertarian candidates vying to replace Pompeo: Gordon Bakken and Chris Rockhold, both from Wichita, and John Costner from Murdock.

"Any of the three candidates will be small government candidates, and that’s small government across the board," Hodgkinson says. "They will not be candidates that are going to try to make the government grow like we’ve been dealing with Republicans and Democrats."

He says the three candidates will provide opening statements, then answer any questions from attendees. Voting will begin at 4 p.m.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.