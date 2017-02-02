4th District Libertarians Plan Convention To Choose Congressional Candidate

By 9 hours ago

Credit lpks.org

The Libertarian Party in Kansas is gearing up for their convention next week in Wichita to select a candidate to run in the special 4th Congressional District election. The seat was vacated recently after Republican Mike Pompeo was confirmed as the new CIA director of the CIA.

The convention will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Wichita Public Library's Alford Branch, and will be open to any registered Libertarian in the 4th District.

Libertarian Party of Kansas chair Rob Hodgkinson says any attendee can vote -- not just the party officers. (The Republican and Democratic candidates will be selected by district delegates.)

Hodgkinson says there are three Libertarian candidates vying to replace Pompeo: Gordon Bakken and Chris Rockhold, both from Wichita, and John Costner from Murdock.

"Any of the three candidates will be small government candidates, and that’s small government across the board," Hodgkinson says. "They will not be candidates that are going to try to make the government grow like we’ve been dealing with Republicans and Democrats."

He says the three candidates will provide opening statements, then answer any questions from attendees. Voting will begin at 4 p.m.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Kansas Libertarian Party
Mike Pompeo
special election

Related Content

Kansas Parties Set Dates To Pick Nominees For 4th District Seat

By Jan 27, 2017
donkeyhotey / Flickr / Creative Commons

Kansas Republicans are meeting Feb. 9 and Democrats are convening two days later to pick their nominees for the congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The special GOP convention in the 4th Congressional District will be in Wichita at Friends University and starts at 7 p.m.

Democrats plan to meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita.

In both parties, local activists make the choice.

Gov. Sam Brownback has called an April 11 special election to fill the seat.

State Treasurer Among Hopefuls For Kansas' 4th Congressional District Seat

By Jan 25, 2017
Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

At least two more congressional hopefuls are in the race for Kansas’ 4th District seat. Democratic former State Treasurer Dennis McKinney and current state treasurer Ron Estes formally began their campaigns Wednesday for their parties’ nominations to get on the ballot.

In his campaign announcement, Republican Ron Estes emphasized his grassroots political experience and conservative principles.

Senate Confirms Pompeo To Run CIA

By Jan 23, 2017
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

The Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to run the CIA despite some Democratic objections that Rep. Mike Pompeo has been less than transparent about his positions on torture, surveillance and Russia's meddling in the U.S. election.

The vote was 66-32.