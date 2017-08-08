ACLU Requests Release Of Communication Between State AGs, Federal Government Over DACA

The Kansas branch of the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking information about communication between state attorney general Derek Schmidt and the federal government over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Derek Schmidt was one of 10 attorneys general to sign a letter written to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking the Trump administration to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. DACA helps protect many young, undocumented immigrants— brought to the U.S. as kids—from deportation.

If the administration doesn't agree to rescind DACA by September 5th, the attorneys general say they’ll challenge it in court.

Now, the ACLU of Kansas is requesting the release of communication between Schmidt and the federal government related to DACA. The ACLU says that it’s unclear whether the U.S. government will continue to support the Obama-era program.

"The American public, which strongly supports DACA, has a right to know about coordinated attempts by government officials to force the end of this constitutional and popular program," Lorella Praeli, director of immigration policy and campaigns at the ACLU, said in a statement.

ACLU branches in 9 other states, as well as the national ACLU, have filed similar open records requests.

