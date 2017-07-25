AG Derek Schmidt: 2016 Consumer Recoveries Top $16 Million

Kansas' Attorney General has released a report boasting about funds which have been returned to consumers and taxpayers in the state. The money was recovered as the result of investigations into scams.

Nearly $17 million was saved or recovered for victims of schemes and scams in 2016.

Dereck Schmidt's office investigated consumer protection law violations. The top categories for investigation included:

Do Not Call Telephone Scam Calls General Services Used Car Sales Practices Cell Phone and Pager Services Computer/Internet Sales Auto Repair and Service Problems 8. Collection by Agencies Identity Theft Health Services

A hefty fine was collected from roofing companies that prey on Kansans who have suffered damages due to storms.

The AG's website, inyourcorner.org, offers advice for consumers who want to protect themselves from scams.

