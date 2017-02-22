Another Baby Gorilla Born At Sedgwick County Zoo

The Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita welcomed another baby gorilla Wednesday morning.

The lowland gorilla was born to 23-year-old Matt and 22-year-old Kigali; it's their first baby together.

The zoo says that the baby has been observed nursing, and is clinging well and looks strong. They haven’t said whether the new baby is a boy or a girl.

It’s the second gorilla birth ever at the zoo: A baby gorilla was born there in August to Matt and another female, Barika. The whole gorilla family will stay behind the scenes until the zoo determines that the baby is ready to meet the public.

