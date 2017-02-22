Another Baby Gorilla Born At Sedgwick County Zoo

  • Mom Kigali and her new baby.
    Mom Kigali and her new baby.
    Sedgwick County Zoo

The Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita welcomed another baby gorilla Wednesday morning.

The lowland gorilla was born to 23-year-old Matt and 22-year-old Kigali; it's their first baby together.

The zoo says that the baby has been observed nursing, and is clinging well and looks strong. They haven’t said whether the new baby is a boy or a girl.

It’s the second gorilla birth ever at the zoo: A baby gorilla was born there in August to Matt and another female, Barika. The whole gorilla family will stay behind the scenes until the zoo determines that the baby is ready to meet the public.

Sedgwick County Zoo

Related Content

Sedgwick County Zoo's Baby Gorilla Makes Public Debut

By Aug 18, 2016
Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo

The Sedgwick County Zoo's newborn gorilla made her public debut this week.

The unnamed 2-week-old female and her mother, Barika, were in the Downing Gorilla Forest dayroom for the first time Wednesday, the zoo announced. The baby is the first gorilla born at the zoo, and the first for parents Barika, 15, and Matt, 23.

Other family members met the baby for the first time.

"Matt continues to be attentive and protective, while Kigali is curious and Kivu is intrigued by the new little one," the zoo wrote in a press release.

Sedgwick County Zoo Welcomes Baby Gorilla

By Aug 8, 2016
Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo

The Sedgwick County Zoo has had its first gorilla birth.

A lowland gorilla was born late last Wednesday to parents Barika, 15, and Matt, 23, the zoo announced Monday. The gender of the baby is unknown at this time.

The zoo says the baby has been seen nursing and appears to be clinging well. Barika and the baby will stay behind the scenes until zoo staff is confident the baby is strong and healthy enough for its public debut.