B-29 Superfortress Doc To Get Permanent Home In Wichita

By 19 minutes ago
  • B-29 Doc takes its ceremonial first flight since coming out of retirement last year.
    Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

The B-29 Superfortress “Doc” is getting a permanent home in Wichita.

The B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center will be built on the grounds of Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The 32,000-square-foot building will include hangar space where the public can watch as maintenance crews work on the historic bomber. There will also be an education component focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

"Doc’s home will be a centerpiece to celebrate not only Wichita’s place in aviation history, but it will be a cornerstone to celebrate the men and women who built, maintained and served in the B-29 to protect our freedom," said Jeff Turner, board chairman of Doc’s Friends, Inc., the nonprofit that owns Doc. "It will also be a unique place for future generations to connect with the majestic warbird through STEM education and perhaps they, too, will be inspired to a career in a STEM-related field."

Doc was manufactured in Wichita during World War II and used in radar training before it was retired in 1956. Volunteers spent more than 16 years restoring the bomber before it took flight again last year.

Doc's Friends is still raising funds for the $6.5 million project. Construction on the hangar is expected to begin in September and will take about a year to complete.

B-29 Superfortress

Related Content

B-29 Superfortress Doc To Go On Tour

By Mar 23, 2017
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

The WWII B-29 airplane "Doc," which has been restored by volunteers, will be shown off at airshows beginning next month.

The B-29 Boeing Superfortress will begin its tour at Wichita's Yingling Aviation on April 22 with an open house for Doc.

The warbird will then continue its spring/summer tour with shows at the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Doc will also make an appearance at the EAA Air Venture show in Oshkosh Wisconsin. More dates and places are in the works.

B-29 Superfortress Takes Flight For The First Time In Years

By Sean Sandefur Jul 18, 2016
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

Wichita made aviation history over the weekend when a rebuilt B-29 Superfortress took off near McConnell Air Force Base. The World War II-era bomber is one of only two still flying. The project of rebuilding the B-29 was undertaken by volunteers and was funded largely by donations. KMUW’s Sean Sandefur attended the ceremonial first flight and has this report…