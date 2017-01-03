Best Of 2016, Remembering Artists & Birthdays

Monday 1.2.17

Night Train highlights guitarists tonight – including Pat Metheny, Pat Martino, Calvin Keys, Sheryl Bailey, George Benson (from his debut as leader), the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (from their Guitar Heroes tribute album), and Frank Potenza’s salute to Joe Pass.

Tuesday 1.3.17

Tonight on the Night Train, as part of the January feature looking back at the year in jazz, the show pays tribute to a far too long list of artists who passed away in 2016 – including Mose Allison, Gato Barbieri, Bob Cranshaw, Alphonse Mouzon, Toots Thielemans, Paul Bley, Rudy Van Gelder, Ernestine Anderson, Nana Vasconcelos – and in hour two of the show, a Jazz Profiles Archival Special in tribute to jazz vibes great Bobby Hutcherson.

Wednesday 1.4.17

Night Train marks birthdays of jazz flute pioneer and saxophonist Frank Wess, and guitarists John McLaughlin (with a special in hour two of the show ) and Nels Cline (with music from his 2016 release, Lovers, that made Best of the Year lists for both Night Train and Strange Currency). Plus new music from Yotan Silberstein, and two of this year’s nominees for Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy – Gregory Porter and Rene Marie.

Thursday 1.5.17

Night Train celebrates birthdays of New Orleans R&B and jazz singer Johnny Adams, contemporary Latin jazz percussionist Jerry Gonzalez, drummer Paul Wertico (perhaps best known for his nearly two decade stint with Pat Metheny), and pianist Lisa Hilton. Plus more of the best of 2016 – this time highlighting pianists Luis Perdomo, Florian Hoefner, Bill Charlap and Edward Simon.