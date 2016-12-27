Birthdays Of John Scofield, Joe Lovano & Danilo Perez And (Not Quite 76) Trombones

Monday 12.26.16

Night Train celebrates the birthday of guitarist John Scofield with music from his Gramavision days to his 2016 Country for Old Men album, along with guest appearances with Pat Metheny, Mose Allison, Trio Beyond and Beatlejazz. Plus music from Ahmad Jamal and Nina Simone – both were just announced last week as Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients – and new release from The Bad Plus, Erroll Garner, and Charlie Haden’s Liberation Music Orchestra.

Tuesday 12.27.16

Night Train highlights some jazz trombones – including trombone great J.J. Johnson, and contemporary artists Michael Dease, Wayne Wallace, and the Band of Bones. Also music from Billy Strayhorn performed by saxophonist Johnny Hodges and pianists Fred Hersch and Joey Alexander, and a guest appearance he made with South African jazz singer Sathima Bea Benjamin –2016 NEA Jazz Masters Gary Burton and Pharoah Sanders, soul-jazz and blues organist George Papageorge, Kansas City favorite Bobby Watson, and singer Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Wednesday 12.28.16

Night Train highlights legendary and contemporary pianists tonight – including jazz greats McCoy Tyner, Red Garland and Dave Brubeck; Crescent City patriarch Ellis Marsalis; Keith Jarrett with the ‘Standards Trio’; previously unreleased studio recordings from Bill Evans and Shirley Horn; and new albums from Brad Mehldau (with Joshua Redman), Leslie Pintchik, George Cables and Frank Kimbrough.

Thursday 12.29.16

Night Train marks birthdays of Joe Lovano, Danilo Perez, and Billy Tipton – and features new releases from Tom Harrell, Brian Lynch, Richie Cole and Wolfgang Muthspiel.