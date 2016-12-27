Bo Diddley’s Birthday & Remembering Barrelhouse Chuck

December 30/January 1

Crossroads marks the birthday of roots of rock pioneer Bo Diddley with a number of his classic hits in hour one of the show and a special exploring the ‘Bo Diddley Beat’ in hour two.

Also a tribute to blues piano man Barrelhouse Chuck, who passed away earlier this month. Crossroads highlights music from his last album and work he did with Kim Wilson, the Cash Box Kings, Dave Specter, Mud Morganfield and Nick Moss. Also new music from the Rolling Stones, Dennis Gruenling, Matthew Skoller and Corey Dennison.