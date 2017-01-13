Broken Pipe Leads To Temporary Closure Of Mid-America All-Indian Center Museum

By 1 hour ago

Water from a broken pipe covers the floor at the Mid-America All-Indian Center. No artifacts were damaged.
Credit Mid-America All-Indian Center

The museum portion of the Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for 60 to 90 days following a broken pipe.

April Scott, the center's executive director, says the broken pipe was discovered on Tuesday. She says water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum's exhibition space, but no artifacts were touched by water.

"The only thing that was affected by the water was some of the carpet and some of the pedestals that the collection was on," Scott says.

She says staff worked quickly to move the affected collection into the museum's vault. As a precaution, staff also cleared the entire museum. Scheduled exhibits will be delayed until after repairs are made to the pipeline and exhibit space is cleaned up. Scott says the center's gift shop and rental spaces will remain open.

An estimate on the cost to repair the pipe and restore the space was not available.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Mid-America All Indian Center

Related Content

Indie Film Guide: The American Indian Festival

By Jul 17, 2013
TravelKS / Flickr

Each week, Fletcher Powell finds the independent and non-commercial films showing in Wichita and the surrounding areas and brings them to you in this handy guide.

Coming up: A contest to capture the experience of the American Indian Festival.

__________________________________________________

American Graffiti

July 18, 7:00 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre

40th Anniversary screening of George Lucas' Oscar-nominated film

Art: Museums In The Summer

By Jul 10, 2013
Fletcher Powell, File Photo / KMUW

I love museums in the summer. What’s better than the beautifully cool environment of a museum when you need a break from the intense heat of the day?