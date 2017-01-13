Broken Pipe Leads To Temporary Closure Of Mid-America All-Indian Center Museum

The museum portion of the Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for 60 to 90 days following a broken pipe.

April Scott, the center's executive director, says the broken pipe was discovered on Tuesday. She says water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum's exhibition space, but no artifacts were touched by water.

"The only thing that was affected by the water was some of the carpet and some of the pedestals that the collection was on," Scott says.

She says staff worked quickly to move the affected collection into the museum's vault. As a precaution, staff also cleared the entire museum. Scheduled exhibits will be delayed until after repairs are made to the pipeline and exhibit space is cleaned up. Scott says the center's gift shop and rental spaces will remain open.

An estimate on the cost to repair the pipe and restore the space was not available.

