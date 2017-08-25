Build A Bowl, Combat Hunger

About 385,000 people in Kansas are struggling with hunger. Wichita State University's Ceramics Guild is hosting an event that gives people a chance to create their own ceramic bowl and help fight hunger in this community at the same time.

Wichita State's Build-a-Bowl Day is a collaboration between Empty Bowls, the WSU Ceramics Guild, Ceramics Media, the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries and the Ulrich Museum.

WSU’s Carolyn Copple says all ages can participate and no skills are required to make the ceramic bowls.

"We have different hand building techniques working with coils and slabs," Copple says. "We also teach people how to throw a clay pot on a wheel. It's just deciding what comfort zone they have."

The goal is to have 1500 bowls made in the next few weeks. The bowls will be collected, glazed and fired in preparation for the Empty Bowls Chili Cookoff in October. Attendees at the cook-off can purchase a one-of-a-kind bowl filled with chili. The event benefits the Kansas Food Bank.

WSU's Build-a-Bowl Day will be on Wednesday, August 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

