Candidates For Kansas Governor Need To Set Themselves Apart

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

There’s a crowded field of candidates running or considering the race for Kansas governor in 2018, and that means they’ll need to find ways to set themselves apart.

There are at least seven Republicans formally running, and at least four have statewide political experience in Kansas. So how to they differentiate themselves? They’ll agree on some issues, but Washburn University political scientist Bob Beatty says health care will create divisions.

“The health care issue, specifically Medicaid expansion, will be one of the key issues as we go into forums and debates,” Beatty says.

Related: The Kansas Race For Governor Gets Crowded

Several of the GOP candidates have connections to health care, and their opinions range from supporting Medicaid expansion to strongly opposing it. There are also at least four Democrats running for governor who will need to carve out their own spaces in the race.​

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Tags: 
election 2018
Medicaid expansion
health care
Kansas News Service

Related Content

The Kansas Race For Governor Gets Crowded

By Aug 9, 2017
Stephen Koranda

A year from now, Kansans could be in the middle of the biggest primary battle for governor in recent history.

With Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer poised to finish the term of Gov. Sam Brownback — likely to leave soon for an ambassador job — candidates are lining up for the 2018 contest.

Jeff Colyer Enters Race For Kansas Governor

By Aug 8, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR

Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Tuesday that he will run for Kansas governor in 2018, ending speculation that he would enter the race.