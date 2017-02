Saturday, February 11

Everyone loves a love song, right? But no one more than singer-songwriters, who write about love in any conceivable form. This Saturday, New Settlers' celebrates Valentine’s Day with Anne Hills, Pierce Pettis, Cheryl Wheeler, Brooks Williams, Tom Prasada-Rao and others, recorded at the Old Settlers Inn and other venues in and around Wichita.

Here’s Cheryl Wheeler:

And Brooks Williams:

And Anne Hills: