Chinese Scientist Convicted Of Helping Smuggle Kansas-Bred Rice

By 1 minute ago
  • Weiqiang Zhang was convicted of giving the prorietary seeds to a Chinese delegation of scientists.
    Weiqiang Zhang was convicted of giving the prorietary seeds to a Chinese delegation of scientists.
    Kansas State University

A Chinese scientist has been convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets by smuggling rice seeds from a Kansas bioscience facility.

Weiqiang Zhang was a rice breeder for Ventria Bioscience in Junction City. The company had genetically programmed rice to make several different human proteins, which can be extracted for use in medicine and therapy. Ventria CEO Scott Deeter says its valuable technology.

“We’ve invested in our company about $85 million," Deeter says. "Now, we primarily use rice, but it also could be used in corn, or sorghum or barley.”

Zhang hosted visitors from a crop research institute in China at Ventria’s rice farm in 2013. Inspectors found some of the rice seeds in their luggage as they were heading back to China.

Another Chinese scientist and USDA researcher in Arkansas who had accompanied the visitors to the Kansas rice farm plead guilty in October to making false statements. He is awaiting sentencing.

Tags: 
Kansas State University
Ventria Bioscience

Related Content

Chinese Scientist Weiqiang Zhang To Remain Under Federal Custody

By Dec 18, 2013

A Chinese scientist accused of stealing trade secrets from a Kansas research facility has to remain in federal custody, at least until his next court appearance.

Weiqiang Zhang was an agricultural seed breeder at a Ventria Bioscience's facility in Junction City.

Zhang was charged last week with conspiracy to steal trade secrets.

Two Chinese Scientists Try To Steal Rice From KS Research Facility

By Dec 13, 2013
Wikipedia

Two crop scientists from China are accused of trying to steal rice seed samples from a biopharmaceutical research facility in Kansas. Federal charges have been filed against the two men in U.S. District Court, in Kansas City, Kansas.