City Asks Public To Weigh In On Naftzger Park Redesign

The public has two chances this week to weigh in on plans for the redesign of Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.

The City of Wichita is hosting two public input sessions where residents can discuss plans for the nearly 50-year old park, located at Douglas and St. Francis.

"This is an opportunity for the public to walk in, and weigh in on the preferred park design elements, and leave comments regarding likes and dislikes of the park and its design," Mayor Jeff Longwell said at a briefing last week.

City Council members recently amended a redevelopment district to allow for Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, to cover renovations to Naftzger Park, from its current Victorian design to what the city calls a “modern outdoor venue.” Redevelopment and infrastructure improvements are expected to cost $3 million.

Public input will be used to shape the design plans over the next several months.

The first public input meeting will be at 5:30 Thursday afternoon at the Downtown Wichita office at Douglas and Emporia. A second meeting will take place at 7:30 Friday morning, also at the Downtown Wichita office.

