City Releases Map Outlining Streets Targeted For Repairs

By 51 minutes ago
  • Sean Sandefur / KMUW/File photo

The City of Wichita has released a map and a list of the streets it plans to repair with money from the sale of the downtown Hyatt hotel.

The $10 million will be enough to fix about 41 percent of the city’s worst asphalt side streets over the next two years. That’s a total of 212 lane miles, located mainly in neighborhoods in established areas of the city.

The streets will receive spot repairs and a curb-to-curb seal coat to improve drivability and appearance.

Director of Public Works Alan King told City Council members last week that his department is targeting streets with no remaining service life.

“We’re talking about those streets that are in the worst condition in the city that we would do spot repairs, looking for those areas in the street that have shown structural failure," he said.

The city also plans to purchase a new truck to repair the worst residential concrete streets, and do continued maintenance of all neighborhood streets on a three-year cycle. Those funds will come from the existing Capital Improvement Program budget.

​--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
City of Wichita
Wichita City Council
streets
Hyatt

Related Content

Wichita City Council Allocates Hyatt Money Toward Transit, Streets

By Dec 20, 2016
Sean Sandefur / KMUW/File photo

The Wichita City Council approved a plan Tuesday that will allow a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the downtown Hyatt Hotel to go toward improving the city's public transit system.

Council members allocated $4 million dollars from the $20 million sale to fund a Transit Sustainability Plan. The city’s transit system is only sustainable through 2018.

The proceeds will go toward redeveloping the system by improving service, offering alternative transportation programs and increasing ridership through education and marketing.

Wichita Could Use $10M Of Proceeds From Hyatt Sale To Repair City Streets

By Dec 15, 2016
Sean Sandefur / KMUW/File photo

Wichita will use some of the money from the recent sale of the downtown Hyatt Hotel to improve city streets.

Half of the revenue from the $20 million sale will go toward repairing some of Wichita’s worst asphalt and concrete streets. Voters rejected a 1 percent sales tax two years ago that would have only generated about $8 million for maintenance over the course of five years.