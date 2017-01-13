Cooking with Fire: Pork Ribs

Pork ribs. Just saying this phrase can cause debate among barbecue pros and novices alike. It seems that everyone has their opinion on which cut is best, what is the right way to cook them, and whether or not they should be glazed with barbecue sauce.

Well, we’re here to try and set the record straight, not by telling you what to think, but by giving you a little background on pork ribs to help you better understand them.

There are essentially two different cuts of pork ribs, those are the back ribs and the spare ribs. The back ribs come from the upper portion of the ribs along the loin. In fact, if you were to leave these intact with the larger cut, you’d have bone in pork chops. This is why they’re so lean and meaty.

The spare ribs come from the belly portion of the pig, and the meat that sits on top of them is typically removed to make bacon. These ribs lay relatively flat and have a lot of intramuscular marbling, making them tender and fatty.

Now, no cut is technically better than the other, that’s all left up to the palate of the consumer, but understanding these cuts and how to best prepare them will set you up so that no matter what you’re cooking, they’ll be the best ribs you’ve ever eaten.

In this episode of Cooking With Fire, Chef Tom and I take on pork ribs in our teaching kitchen and give you a recipe that is sure to win you praise.

Pork Ribs

Ingredients

Rack of Pork Ribs (Baby Back Ribs or Spare Ribs)

Oil for Binder

BBQ Rub (Ingredients Below)

Brown Sugar

Honey

BBQ Sauce (Ingredients Below)

BBQ Rub

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground mustard

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Combine in a bowl and whisk well.

Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce

2 1/2 cups ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp black pepper

salt, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan and whisk. Bring to a simmer. Cook to desired consistency.

Instructions