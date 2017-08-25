Cooking With Fire: Seafood Risotto

Early on in my marriage I started down the road of learning to really cook at home. It became a sort of challenge to myself to learn how to cook great dishes on a budget.

Table rice and some kind of protein, usually chicken thighs or pork chops, became a typical base for our meals and I learned just how much you could do with simple ingredients… but it wasn’t until I learned to cook proper risotto that I found just how good rice and a little meat can be.

The classic Italian dish is made from a number of round, short-grained rices, the most popular of which is Arborio rice. Named after the town of Arborio, Italy, it is high in starch and the short, round structure allows it to easily absorb the liquid it is cooked in.

Rice became a common crop in southern Italy in the 14th century but it was in Milan in northern Italy where the first recipes for risotto made their way into Italian cookbooks in the mid 1800s, though sadly the inventor of the dish is unknown.

Perhaps the best thing about risotto is that it becomes a vessel for whatever flavors you want to use. You can create a simple mushroom risotto with vegetable stock or a risotto with roast chicken and sausage for the meat lovers in your life and the rice will soak up all of the flavor making each dish unique. This is because risotto is cooked slowly by adding hot liquid to the pan a half cup at a time. This allows the rice to absorb all of that flavor before it can evaporate.

The dish is simple, but when cooked right your guests will believe that you have spent all day in the kitchen preparing this meal for them… which is exactly how all of us home cooks like it.

Josh Cary and Chef Tom Jackson share how to make Seafood Risotto on the latest Cooking with Fire podcast. The recipe is included below. Here's the podcast. And it can also be downloaded on iTunes.

Seafood Risotto

1 quart vegetable stock

1 cup clam juice

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup shallots, minced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups Arborio rice

1 cup white wine

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, fine grated

1/4 cup parsley, minced

8 medium shrimp, peeled, deveined

1 lobster tail

olive oil

kosher salt

black pepper

lemon juice