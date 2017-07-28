Cooking With Fire: Tacos Al Pastor

The first Lebanese immigrant came to the United States in 1854, with the first major wave bringing 100,000 of them between the late 1800s and 1920. Another wave between the years 1948 and 1985 brought another 60,000 and cities all over the US are home to Lebanese communities both large and small…

But America was not the only country that saw a wave of Lebanese immigrants in the early parts of the 1900s. Our neighbors to the south in Mexico also saw roughly 100,000 Lebanese people immigrate to their country. It is hard to measure the greatest impact of immigrant culture on their new homes, but the fusion of local and immigrant cuisine might be the easiest to recognize.

Tacos al Pastor is a stunning example of this.

Lebanese immigrants to Mexico brought with them the tradition of cooking meat, usually lamb, on a vertical spit. This is how Lebanese shawarma became Mexican tacos al pastor. Instead of the traditional lamb, pork was used, and new seasonings such as achiote paste and chipotles changed the dish completely.

Traditionally tacos al pastor are still cooked on a vertical rotating spit and shaved off as the outside cooks; this allows the heat from the fire below to build a new layer of the crispy, fatty bits of texture that make al pastor so delicious. To enhance the texture, some chefs toss the meat on a griddle cooktop before being placed in a soft taco shell and served.

So the next time you go out for dinner, or cook a family favorite dish at home, I hope you will take the time to think about the immigrants who have brought their cultures and cuisines with them around the world… because our dinner plates wouldn’t be the same without them.

Al Pastor Pork Tacos

4 lbs Boston butt pork shoulder, sliced thin

1 whole pineapple

1 red onion, minced

1/4 cup kosher salt

3 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp ground cumin

20 small tortillas

Makes about 20 small tacos Ingredients

For the marinade:

14 oz Achiote paste

1 (12 oz) can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce (chiles and sauce)

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

Directions