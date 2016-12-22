County Commission Says 'No' To Potential Sales Tax For Stormwater Projects

By 45 minutes ago
  • Flooding in downtown Mulvane earlier this year.
    Flooding in downtown Mulvane earlier this year.
    Mulvane Downtown / Facebook

Members of the Sedgwick County Commission voted against the possibility of a sales tax to pay for storm water management and flood control projects. The commission adopted its legislative agenda for the upcoming year only after the initiative for storm water funding was removed.

The initiative was based on a state statute that allowed counties to levy a sales tax of one-tenth of a percent without seeking approval from voters. The option to enact that law closed more than 25 years ago, but county staff recommended the commission try to amend it. 

Assistant county counselor Jon Von Achen told commission members the tax would generate about $10 million a year for projects to prevent flooding. He said potential projects that have been identified could cost anywhere from $200-400 million.

Von Achen said the initiative could be changed at a later to date to include voter approval. 

Officials presented the possible funding source as "an additional tool in the toolbox" that wouldn't necessarily be utilized. Von Achen said the funds would be an investment in "protecting roads, bridges and citizens." 

Commissioner Richard Ranzau said he thinks the county has "plenty of tools in the toolbox" already.

"I'm not in the position that I would want to ask for more taxing authority until I can tell citizens that we are using the current taxing authority to the best of our ability or the most efficiently," Ranzau said.

Karl Peterjohn, who serves the 3rd District, agreed with Ranzau and requested the initiative have language added requiring voter approval.

The county plans to discuss flood control again next month.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Sedgwick County Commission
floods

Related Content

Sedgwick County Commission Sets 2017 Legislative Agenda

By 6 hours ago
Sedgwick County Twitter

Sedgwick County Commissioners passed their 2017 legislative agenda Wednesday during their last meeting of the year.

The six-page agenda includes the commission’s support for passing state legislation that would allow for the audit of election results, and pushes to restore the 4 percent cut to the Medicaid reimbursement rate that was made earlier this year.

Sedgwick County Focusing On Flood Recovery And Damage Assessment

By Sep 12, 2016
Abigail Beckman / KMUW

Sedgwick County officials are doing damage assessment in areas hit hard by recent flooding.

The southern part of the county got the worst of the flooding. High waters swamped areas between Haysville and Derby, near Clearwater and in Mulvane.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management Coordinator Dan Pugh says most of the water has receded, and no rivers are at flood stage.

Torrential Rains Cause Flooding Again In Mulvane

By Sep 9, 2016
Mulvane Downtown Facebook

Torrential rain is causing more flooding in southern Sedgwick County, including the city of Mulvane. This is the second time in less than three weeks that the town of about 7,000 has flooded.

The Styx Creek in downtown Mulvane left its banks early Friday following storms with heavy rain, and receded about four hours later. The National Weather Service Office in Wichita says the Arkansas River at Mulvane is also out of its banks and expected to reach a record level of 21 feet tonight.

Wichita Fire Department Warns Residents Ahead Of Severe Weather, Flooding

By & Oct 4, 2016

The Wichita Fire Department is asking residents to avoid low-lying, flood-prone areas including the Arkansas River and area creeks for the next several days. Saturated soil, due to recent and forecasted rains, may make these areas more prone to flooding.

Local Emergency Services have responded to dozens of submersions calls as a result of recent rains. Representatives say many of those calls were preventable if residents had avoided water covered roadways or heeded warning signs.