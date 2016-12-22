County Commission Says 'No' To Potential Sales Tax For Stormwater Projects

Members of the Sedgwick County Commission voted against the possibility of a sales tax to pay for storm water management and flood control projects. The commission adopted its legislative agenda for the upcoming year only after the initiative for storm water funding was removed.

The initiative was based on a state statute that allowed counties to levy a sales tax of one-tenth of a percent without seeking approval from voters. The option to enact that law closed more than 25 years ago, but county staff recommended the commission try to amend it.

Assistant county counselor Jon Von Achen told commission members the tax would generate about $10 million a year for projects to prevent flooding. He said potential projects that have been identified could cost anywhere from $200-400 million.

Von Achen said the initiative could be changed at a later to date to include voter approval.

Officials presented the possible funding source as "an additional tool in the toolbox" that wouldn't necessarily be utilized. Von Achen said the funds would be an investment in "protecting roads, bridges and citizens."

Commissioner Richard Ranzau said he thinks the county has "plenty of tools in the toolbox" already.

"I'm not in the position that I would want to ask for more taxing authority until I can tell citizens that we are using the current taxing authority to the best of our ability or the most efficiently," Ranzau said.

Karl Peterjohn, who serves the 3rd District, agreed with Ranzau and requested the initiative have language added requiring voter approval.

The county plans to discuss flood control again next month.

